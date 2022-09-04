WATCH: Trump Calls Biden “Enemy Of The State” After Biden Trashed MAGA Republicans

Former President Donald Trump responded to President Joe Biden’s condemnation of “MAGA Republicans” by calling the president an “enemy of the state” during a Saturday rally in Pennsylvania.

At the rally Trump replied, saying the speech was “vicious, hateful and divisive” and accusing the president of not even remembering his speech the next morning.

“This week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful, and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president. Vilifying 75 million citizens… as threats to democracy and as enemies of the state, Trump said. “You’re all enemies of the state. He’s an enemy of the state.”

Trump also referenced the red lighting behind Biden during his speech, saying that he appeared to look “like the devil.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)