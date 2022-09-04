Headlines & Breaking NewsUS & World NewsYWN Videos Of Interest SEE THIS VIDEO: Trump And Biden Both Held Rallies In Wilkes-Barre Pennsylvania, See The Crowd Difference September 4, 2022 12:30 pm 5 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Donald Trump and Joe Biden Both held rallies in Wilkes-Barre Pennsylvania this week. Here is what they looked like back to back. The Mohegan Sun arena (10,000 capacity) was packed with THOUSANDS more watching outside. Check out this video below: https://www.theyeshivaworld.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/WhatsApp-Video-2022-09-04-at-1.24.10-AM.mp4 https://www.theyeshivaworld.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/WhatsApp-Video-2022-09-03-at-7.35.54-PM.mp4 Get email updates from Yeshiva World
I would never want to hear from either of those two but the Trump rally is a lot more crowded because it is lot easer to get inside one than a Biden. Plus Trump was actively trying to get an adoring crowd to fawn over him
whereas Biden prefers to be fawned over on social and non social media.
Biden is still using Covid guidelines
Where’s the Biden video?
Moderators Response: You didn’t watch the full video…..
smerel – huh?! For years people have lined up for days just to go to a Trump rally. This isn’t some new thing, and he doesn’t pay for an audience.
Versus Joe who walks into half empty rooms and yells at people “don’t jump” or gets into pushing matches.
Biden yemach shemoy is destroying the world. Trump שליטא has done so much for us Jews. He freed Mordchai Rubashkin and defunded the Arab Terrorists PA. Biden ימח שמו refunded the Arab terrorist who now get monthly checks to the families of killers of jewish children.