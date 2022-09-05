NYU Hospital Now Officially Accepts WellTab Devices

NYU Langone Health has updated its policy and will allow all electronic devices, including WellTab, to be used for virtual communication and patient support.

This positive development will ensure essential life-saving benefits for patients at NYU Hospitals, enabling them to remain connected to their caregivers and home environment.

With WellTab, patients are Never Alone.

first launched when hospitals instituted strict no visitation policies at the height of the pandemic that left patients completely isolated, a Brooklyn-based nonprofit is continuing to keep families through the use of paired tablets.

WellTab made headlines when its Chasidic volunteers began showing up at area medical center with loaner tablets in April 2020, in some cases giving them to patients in Hatzalah ambulances en route to the hospital and in others adding them to their food deliveries. But even as the pandemic has subsided, WellTab has continued its efforts, with nearly 15,500 paired tablets having been pressed into use all over the world during the past 24 months.

The tablets are hospital and patient-friendly and are mounted to the side of patients’ beds. A pause button allows for privacy when needed and while WellTab’s Samsung tablets are internet based, it is a locked system that can connect only to another paired device. WellTab’s Dovid Hoffman explained that the system’s benefits can be crucial to a patient’s wellbeing.

1200 set of tablets are currently active, with WellTab’s 24/7 tech support devoting 3,256 hours of time on the phone with users over the past two years. Loaner tablets are available at no cost in most large Jewish communities and WellTab shifts its stock to areas according to the demand for its services.

For more information on WellTab, visit them online at www.welltab.org or call them at 917-999-0102.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)