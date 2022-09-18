Boro Park: Councilman Yeger’s Bike Helmet Distribution THIS SUNDAY at Gravesend Park

On Sunday, September 18th, from 1:00-4:30pm, Councilman Kalman Yeger and the New York City Department of Transportation will provide free bike helmets at Gravesend Park, located at 18th Avenue and 56th Street.

“Whatever your age, anyone who shows up can get a free bike helmet,” said Councilman Yeger. “Now that summer is over and schools are back in session, I want all our neighborhood bike riders to be extra careful and extra safe. That’s why I worked with the Department of Transportation to extend this year’s distribution to 4:30PM, so children leaving school have enough time to get to Gravesend Park with an adult and receive a helmet.”

Helmets are available to all, children and adults alike. However, children will need a parent or legal guardian to sign a form in order to participate. Helmets are distributed on a first-come first-served basis.

“Before the summer we distributed over 1,500 helmets to neighborhood residents,” said Councilman Yeger. “These helmets will go fast. I urge my neighbors to come early, enjoy our great park, get your helmet and bike safely!”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)