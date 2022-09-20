BREAKING IN FLATBUSH: Woman Shot In The Head In Marine Park, Child Kidnapped [VIDEOS]

A disturbing violent incident occurred moments ago in Marine Park when a male shot a woman walking with her child before grabbing the child and fleeing.

The incident occurred on Stuart Street and Avenue S, just outside a public school and near a public park, FLATBUSH SCOOP REPORTED.

The woman was critically hurt in the shooting, with severe gunshot wounds to her head. Tragically, doctors do not believe she will survive.

Initial reports suggest that the woman was his ex-wife or partner, and the incident is an isolated domestic violence incident.

The NYPD confirmed to Flatbush Scoop that a suspect was taken into custody a few minutes ago.

