GOOD NEWS: Hatzalah South Florida Receives First Ambulance In Boca Raton

After much effort, hard work and communal support, the Boca Raton community has reached an incredible milestone, as Hatzalah of South Florida has now added their first ambulance to service the communities of Boca Raton and Deerfield Beach.

Thursday saw a flurry of activity as Hatzalah was in the process of launching Ambulance service in Boca Raton and finalizing the last details and transport protocols when a critical call came in Thursday evening. Hatzalah immediately responded with a fully stocked ambulance and transported their first emergency patient in Boca Raton.

HSF gave YWN the following statement:

With tremendous gratitude to Hashem, Hatzalah South Florida is proud to announce the official launch of ambulance transport in

Boca Raton/ Deerfield Beach with the arrival of our first ambulance this past Thursday in advance of the busy Yamim Nora’im season.

Hatzalah launched emergency first response services in Boca Raton this past January and has experienced extraordinary demand for our emergency

services. Ambulance transport was the next logistical hurdle and HSF is deeply grateful to the Vaad Harabonim of Boca Raton, the local Boca Hatzalah leadership and the 30+ Hatzalah volunteers in Boca who have worked tirelessly to build a top-tier professional Hatzalah operation which the Boca Raton and surrounding communities can be proud of and rely upon.

Dedication & sponsorship opportunities are available and very much needed. For more information please email [email protected]

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)