FLATBUSH: Fatal Crash On Avenue L And East 17 [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

A man driving a moped was tragically killed in a crash in Flatbush, Friday afternoon.

Highly credible sources tell YWN that the moped was traveling north on East 17 and blew through a red light and was struck by a vehicle traveling west on Avenue L. The vehicle struck a lightpole which came crashing down, pinning the victim underneath.

Flatbush Hatzolah was on the scene in seconds, and began treating the victim who was heavily entrapped under the light pole. He was transported to Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two other victims were transported in stable condition.

Chevra Kaddisha services were not needed in the tragic incident.

Flatbush Shomrim were requested by the NYPD for assistance with crowd control.

Avenue L will be shut from East 18th to East 16th for the next few hours.

Expect heavy delays in the area.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)