SHOCK FOOTAGE: Israeli Police Officer Points Loaded Gun At Unarmed Chareidim During Hafganah Tonight

This video is simply shocking.

A small Hafganah took place in Yerushalayim on Wednesday night, which ended with a police officer pointing his service weapon at unarmed civilians.

The reason for the Hafganah is not known, but sources tell YWN that Egged Bus number 71 to Ramot was detoured through Meah Shearim due to a Hafganah on Yechezkel Street. The bus was stopped in Meah Shearim, where someone then used a screwdriver to give the bus a flat tire.

The bus driver called police and police arrived and attempted to open the intersection to traffic. A small scuffle broke out, and the officer pulled out his loaded pistol and pointed it at the group of unarmed Chareidim.

See the shocking video below:

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)