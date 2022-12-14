SHOCK FOOTAGE: Israeli Police Officer Points Loaded Gun At Unarmed Chareidim During Hafganah Tonight

This video is simply shocking.
A small Hafganah took place in Yerushalayim on Wednesday night, which ended with a police officer pointing his service weapon at unarmed civilians.
The reason for the Hafganah is not known, but sources tell YWN that Egged Bus number 71 to Ramot was detoured through Meah Shearim due to a Hafganah on Yechezkel Street. The bus was stopped in Meah Shearim, where someone then used a screwdriver to give the bus a flat tire.
The bus driver called police and police arrived and attempted to open the intersection to traffic. A small scuffle broke out, and the officer pulled out his loaded pistol and pointed it at the group of unarmed Chareidim.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
This is the typical behavior the jackbooted Zionist Storm Troopers have been demonstrating nonstop since 1948.
I have news for you:- These imbeciles trouble makers hooligans in black garb need this treatment, and having gun pointed at them is long overdue
Number one unarmed doesn’t mean not dangerous. Two I wouldnt call that “pointed at” he drew his gun and had it pointing at the floor the entire time.
“The bus was stopped in Meah Shearim, where someone then used a screwdriver to give the bus a flat tire.”
Are they out of their mind?? Used a screwdiver to give the bus a flat tire?? How much Bittul Torah did they cause? How many mothers came home late to their children?? Etc. Etc. What in the world can justify that?! These guys should have gotten a lot worse. Enough with the Chillul Hashem. And the time they stole can never be repaid.
Yeshiva World painting them as innocent is unacceptable.
Why are those people protesting in a manner befitting Eisav??? Whatever happened to hashlaich al HASHEM……… Tfilah, Bitachon…. civility, midos,…. this is a very scary video. The cops may be 1000 wrong….. maybe scared wrong……. but is this a way for people who are charad lidvar Hashem to act?
I dont know the circumstances, but one would need to explain if Daas Torah approves of this behavior on OUR part
@S801 -“Yeshiva World painting them as innocent is unacceptable.”
Clearly, you never read YWN, as there is no love displayed from YWN towards these violent animals. They still do not deserve to have LOADED GUN SHOVED IN THEIR FACES.
On another note, you seem to insinuate that these protesters deserved a bullet to the head. Interesting. You said it. Not me “These guys should have gotten a lot worse.”
You are a sick demented person. Doubt you are even a Yid. Not even a yichus of a ger can say they wish murder upon another Yid.
Another misleading headline by YWN… it’s the clicks that matter though.
We have no idea if the gun was warranted because we have no idea what the police was responding to. As far as I am concerned both sides no longer deserve the benefit of the doubt as both sides have demonstrated a callous disregard to human life and are regularly indecent. As such, I see this incident as a teiku. A plague on both your houses.
He took it out for 15 seconds and had it pointed at the floor until he put it back
The real “Nazi’s” are the anarchists in Hasidic garb they are the ones being “מנאץ ה”, shame on yeshivaworld for blindly supporting מחללי שם שמים בפרהסיא
@ujm – amazing how anonymity spares you the embarrassment of insinuating Israelis are Nazis l.
@Tipish (Appropriately named) – When did I “wish murder upon another Yid”??! To accuse me of that is pretty “sick and demented”.
Some good “wakeup Petsch” yes, murder C”V.
You’d say the same if you were stuck on that bus. My brothers and sisters were.
The violent protesters did not have a gun shoved in their faces. The gun was pulled but never in the “shocking video” was it ever pointed at any individual, still less in any threatening manner. If these protestors had been arabs no one would have batted an eyelid. We Torah Yidden, like the heilige people seen screaming and rioting in the street, are supposed to be the cream of human society. Is this the way the cream of the cream behaves? Screaming and shouting like madmen, causing hours and hours of bittul Torah, stealing time from hundreds of other Yidden who could not get where they needed to be, damaging the property of others even if it was one of the “Zionist” bus companies who we use daily to get us from one place to another? Really calm down YWN and all those supporting these hooligans. Thanks to the police for trying to end this madness. What they are doing to these haredi thugs is called giving mussar.
Could we please the part of the video where he pointed the gun? His finger was also outside the trigger guard the entire time. This is proper procedure in a violent environment. Who knows which one of these so called Charedi lunatics has a knife?
they are so annoying making noises like a flock of goats and running wildy scared when they get confronted So pathetic and cringe-worthy
typical Israeli police behavior, so no shock here
all previous posters are sitting feet up in their American homes with no clue as to what goes on here in our desecrated holy city. Obviously I don’t recommend protesting and causing traffic, but in no way to do people get the descriptions listed above.