BROOKLYN: Home Invasion Burglary Goes Wrong; 3 Stabbed, One Fatally

One person is dead, and two others are injured following a home-invasion burglary gone wrong in Bensonhurst.

It happened shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday on 17th Avenue near 82nd Street.

Police say two suspects burst into the second floor of a home on 17th Avenue and stabbed three people.

A 61-year-old man was killed, and two women — ages 19 and 22 — were injured. The 19-year-old was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center in critical condition. The 22-year-old is being treated for minor injuries.

A massive police investigation is underway.

The Chevra Kaddisha was not neeeded in this horrific incident.

