BROOKLYN: Home Invasion Burglary Goes Wrong; 3 Stabbed, One Fatally

One person is dead, and two others are injured following a home-invasion burglary gone wrong in Bensonhurst.
It happened shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday on 17th Avenue near 82nd Street.
Police say two suspects burst into the second floor of a home on 17th Avenue and stabbed three people.
A 61-year-old man was killed, and two women — ages 19 and 22 — were injured. The 19-year-old was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center in critical condition. The 22-year-old is being treated for minor injuries.
A massive police investigation is underway.
The Chevra Kaddisha was not neeeded in this horrific incident.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
It should read: Home Invasion Burglary Goes RIGHT; 3 Stabbed, One Fatally
didnt party animal eric adams say NYC is the safest city in america and its all “perception” of crime.
Albeit the Chevra Kadisha was not needed, but the Death Penalty is exceedingly Critically urgently needed
HOme invasion gone wrong? You mean it started and that was good. ONly later it went wrong?
Strangely, in many cities, NY included, at construction sites the lights must be illuminated 24/7 because if a bandit comes in he shouldn’t get hurt while shopping! Cities are so busy protecting the rights of criminals that crimes like this one in the story are occurring with amazing frequency.
“Goes wrong,” implies the intention of the invading criminals was to not hurt anyone. The author does not show anything that would indicate this is known. If someone breaks into your house, you cannot just assume they are not violent.
as I understand the criminals were not killed, nor the residents-
something not clear
Calm down. Our first African American female Attorney general is hard at work protecting us…………………….by going after former President Trump’s personal tax returns dating back to 1978. It’s those deadly tax returns that have been breaking into people’s homes.
When Italians controlled the neighborhood, things like this didn’t happen!
Kach
What are you saying Italians always controlled and these things have been happening for years