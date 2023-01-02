New Hatzalah Ambulance Welcomed in Boca Raton

Hatzalah South Florida welcomed a brand new Ambulance to the Boca Raton community this week. This is the second Ambulance to join the growing HSF fleet in Boca, allowing for an even faster response time and wider coverage area of the ever-expanding Boca Raton/ Deerfield Beach area.

The new ambulance is equipped with the very latest state-of-the-art medical equipment and many upgrades to ensure patients will be as comfortable as possible when they are in need of Hatzalah’s services.

The new ambulance will be welcomed with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony in the coming weeks but it was put into immediate service upon delivery due to the significant increase in daily call volume Hatzalah is experiencing in the Boca area. Hatzalah South Florida launched its first response service in Palm Beach County this past January and started ambulance transport right before Rosh Hashana. The call volume in Boca has been steadily increasing month over month as the community has grown more familiar with Hatzalah and its operation. The organization and the community are extremely grateful to the Friedman family for their incredible generosity. Well known for their many acts of charity and kindness, the Friedman family recognized the critical need for a new state-of-the -art ambulance and stepped up with a major investment to help HSF enhance its life saving operations in Boca Raton.

Hatzalah is committed to providing the best possible care to the South Florida community, with their signature willingness to go the extra mile, and the addition of a second ambulance in Boca will help them meet their goals of even quicker and better patient care.

For dedication opportunities or to find out how you can get involved in Hatzalah South Florida, please visit www.hsfems.org