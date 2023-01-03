10-Year-Old Girl Seriously Injured, 39 Others Hurt, in Ghastly Crash Outside Yerushalayim

A 10-year-old girl was seriously injured and 39 others lightly hurt when a child transport bus collided with a truck on Route 1 between Yerushalayim and Tel Aviv. The majority of those injured were children riding in the bus, who were being transported – along with a number of parents – on a school trip.

The children, from an Even Yehuda school in Yerushalayim, were on their way to the hills surrounding Yerushalayim, according to reports.

An initial investigation found that the bus slammed into the back of the truck, though it is unclear what caused the accident. The seriously injured girl was sitting towards the front of the bus; investigators are unsure at this time whether she was wearing a seat belt.

The girl suffered a head wound and was treated by medics at the scene before being transported to a hospital in serious condition for further treatment.

The injured were taken to Shamir Medical Center in Be’er Yaakov and Hadassah Ein Kerem and Shaare Zedek hospitals in Yerushalayim for treatment and observation.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)