CELEBRATION GOES BAD: Philly Fans Fall Through Glass Bus Stop [SEE VIDEO]





A group of Eagles fans had a frightening experience at a bus stop after the NFC Championship Game.

The New York Post reports that the roof of the bus stop gave way and several fans fell through while celebrating the team’s win.

Thankfully, no one was hurt and the fans were able to escape safely.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the collapse.

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)