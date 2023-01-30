CELEBRATION GOES BAD: Philly Fans Fall Through Glass Bus Stop [SEE VIDEO]

A group of Eagles fans had a frightening experience at a bus stop after the NFC Championship Game.
The New York Post reports that the roof of the bus stop gave way and several fans fell through while celebrating the team’s win.
Thankfully, no one was hurt and the fans were able to escape safely.
An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the collapse.
The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
VIDEO BELOW:
Dumb stupid goyim. And these are the people we were lectured here on YWN, to be concerned about “causing aiva” by wearing a disposable mask in public?! We have to be concerned about what these drunken bums think about us?!
@Not getting involved
You are not supposed to use that language. Everyone is entitled to be respected no matter how low their IQ is
The best part of this article is where it says an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the collapse.
How is this news for the YWN website? Goyim behaving badly? Nobody was killed, unlike, say, … never mind.
Go birds!
I can save the government a few thousand dollars on the cost of the investigation. For just a couple of thousand, I can tell them the cause of the bus shelter roof collapse! LOL!
The cause of the collapse is pretty simple – a bunch of hoodlums jumping on top of a bus stop
They need to investigate the roof collapse for the upcoming lawsuits.
Just as careless & dangerous as people standing on crowded bleachers on ערב-שבועות
no 147! duh,bleachers are supposed to support people on it!
Investigate?? Save you time and money. A bunch of Goyim. No charge.
