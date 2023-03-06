EXPLOSIVE GROWTH: Chesed of Flatbush Launching New Home Care Division After Shattering Expectations





Since launching on Erev Rosh Hashanah, Chesed of Flatbush (COF) has experienced growth at a level practically unimaginable to its founders and volunteers.

The organization launched as a collaborative effort between askanim, communal leaders and individuals dedicated to alleviating others’ struggles, all bent on resolving a difficulty that had been plaguing the Flatbush community for years.

Until Chesed of Flatbush commenced operations, anyone who required specialized medical equipment on a short-term basis had to find a gemach or organization from other areas that could provide it. With the support of local rabbanim, Chesed of Flatbush changed that.

Whether one doesn’t have insurance, is awaiting approval from an insurance company or has been denied medical equipment from their medical insurance company, Chesed of Flatbush is there – every day, 24 hours a day.

In the six months since it began operations, Chesed of Flatbush has deployed a high-end dispatch and computer tracking system, with multiple dispatchers and more than three dozen volunteers now standing at the ready to run and help members of the Flatbush community who are in need.

Barely a handful of months into its operations, Chesed of Flatbush outgrew its original warehouse and has now moved to a new location, where its hundreds of pieces of medical equipment worth hundreds of thousands of dollars are now stored.

In just a few weeks, the organization will be rolling out its newest service to the Flatbush community: a home health care division overseen by a renowned medical director and doctors.

The home care division will consist of approximately 50 doctors, nurse practitioners, nurses, phlebotomists, paramedics, and other healthcare professionals who will be available to assist, on a case-by-case basis, individuals with certain medical needs at their own homes, eliminating the need for them to be hospitalized.

Such assistance will include care for end-of-life patients with emergency IVs, those with Foley catheters or in need of wound care or other urgent procedures that can prevent the need for them to be hospitalized.

Like with all other aspects of its operations, Chesed of Flatbush’s home health care division is under the guidance of Harav Elya Brudny shlit”a and various other Flatbush rabbanim and manhigim.

Chesed of Flatbush thanks those who already donated generously behind the scenes to allow us to purchase hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical equipment to assist those in need in the Flatbush community.

We are additionally extremely thankful to our volunteers who are stepping up to the plate and giving their precious time day in and day out to help others. If you wish to join as a volunteer, you may fill out a form here.

A special thanks to DealMed who went above and beyond to help Chesed of Flatbush!

