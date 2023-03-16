HaRav Yeruchem Olshin Issues Letter Calling for All To Attend The Shabbos Maamad





Rav Yeruchem Olshin Issues Letter Calling for All To Attend The Shabbos Maamad

Rav Yeruchem Olshin Shlit”a, Rosh Yeshiva of Beis Medrash Gavoa in Lakewood, N.J. is calling for all to attend the upcoming Shabbos Maamad which will take place on Monday, March 27, 2023.

Rav Olshin writes in the name of the Chofetz Chaim ztk”l that in difficult times, strengthening ourselves in our appreciation and understanding of Shabbos is key to our salvation. Therefore he says, “It’s very important for everyone to take part in the Maamad.”

The Shabbos Maamad will be a monumental event, at which all of Klal Yisroel will celebrate Shabbos. All participants will walk away with true excitement and anticipation to experience Shabbos on a higher level.

The Shabbos Maamad will have divrei Chizzuck from Gedolim including Rav Olshim himself and is sure to uplift and elevate us all. There will also be inspiring singing, dancing and music featuring R’ Baruch Levine, Dovy Mesels and Naftali Kempeh.

To reserve tickets go to ShabbosMaamad.com or call 212.797.7380.

Tickets are being reserved fast, and you do not want to miss out. Be part of history at the first-ever Shabbos Maamad event and give yourself and your family the gift of a more meaningful Shabbos.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)