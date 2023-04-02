NISSIM IN MEMPHIS: Tornado Slams Into Jewish-Owned Home; Family Escapes Unharmed [PHOTOS]





A Frum family escaped carnage unharmed after a vicious tornado ripped through Memphis on Friday night.

Sources tell YWN that an incredible instance of hashgocha pratis potentially saved the life of a frum youngster. The child always slept in her own room, but on Friday night, the mother put her to sleep in her own bedroom – a move that unintentionally spared the little girl from harm.

Other Memphis residents were not as lucky. Tragically, two children and one adult were found dead in Memphis after they were killed by tornadoes.

Residents across a wide swath of the South and Midwest on Sunday raced to assess the destruction wreaked by storms that dropped possibly dozens of tornadoes and killed at least 27 people in small towns and big cities, as severe weather moved into parts of the Northeast.

Earlier storms tore a path through the Arkansas capital, collapsing the roof of a packed concert venue in Illinois and stunning people throughout the region Saturday with the damage’s scope.

The White House announced Sunday that it would provide federal resources, including financial assistance, to support recovery efforts after President Joe Biden declared broad swaths of the country a major disaster.





(YWN World headquarters – NYC / AP)