DeSantis Slams Manhattan DA Bragg’s ‘Flimsy’ Indictment of Trump [VIDEO]





During a book tour stop in New York’s Long Island on Saturday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis criticized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s indictment of former President Donald Trump. In his speech at the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Nassau County, DeSantis praised Lee Zeldin, former U.S. Congressman and GOP candidate for governor of New York, for becoming a vocal critic of the Democratic Manhattan District Attorney on the 2022 campaign trail amid soaring crime in the Empire State.

Without mentioning Bragg by name, DeSantis accused him of having an agenda that is “not the rule of law.” He condemned Bragg’s “flimsy indictment” of the former president, based on allegations of business record-keeping, which DeSantis claimed was only a misdemeanor. “This guy is all about politics,” DeSantis said. “He wants to downgrade felonies to misdemeanors. Really, really dangerous stuff.”

DeSantis also criticized the agenda of President Joe Biden, who hasn’t confirmed a bid for a second term. He accused Biden of being weak and floundering, controlled by the leftist elements of the Democratic Party. DeSantis claimed that the government’s spending spree was the cause of the current financial problems, with the country being $31 trillion in debt. He also mentioned the trillions of dollars of fiscal stimulus and the printing of money by the Fed that has led to inflation.

DeSantis’s comments were met with applause from the audience, with some attendees describing him as a potential presidential candidate for the 2024 election. He has not announced whether he plans to run or not.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office indicted Trump for his alleged involvement in paying hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels in an attempt to prevent her from speaking out about their relationship. While the indictment was criticized by many of Trump’s allies, some of his longtime critics expressed skepticism about it.

DeSantis’s criticism of Bragg is in line with the views of many Republicans, who accuse him of being soft on crime. Bragg issued a memo on his first day in office, announcing that his office would stop prosecuting certain low-level offenses. This move was criticized by many law enforcement officials who argue that it will lead to an increase in crime.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)