Kosel Rav Enacts Rule To Prevent Yearly Provocation On Har HaBayis





Kosel Rav, HaRav Shmuel Rabinowitz, on Tuesday instructed the employees of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation to ban the entry of animals to Har HaBayis.

The step was taken on the background of the annual attempts of activists to offer a Korban Pesach on Har Bayis and the day after police arrested Rafael Morris, a well-known activist, and his minor son, for allegedly intending to offer a Korban Pesach on Har HaBayis.

Morris is the head of the Return to the Mount [“חוזרים להר”] movement, which advocates for Jewish rights on Har HaBayis.

In recent days, the movement has posted notices on social media offering a reward of NIS 20,000 to anyone who succeeds in bringing the Korban Pesach on Har HaBayis.

