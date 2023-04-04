Florida Highway Patrol Hosts Local Agencies, Chesed Shel Emes And Hatzalah For pre-Pesach Safety Meeting In Orlando [PHOTOS]





On Monday, April 3rd, the Florida Highway Patrol hosted a leadership meeting between local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies along with local Fire Rescue agencies, Chesed Shel Emes of Florida, and Hatzalah Orlando. The meeting was held to prepare for the annual arrival of Jewish tourists to the area and to educate and inform the agencies about various religious customs, cultural sensitivities, and potential issues that may

arise with such a large influx of Pesach visitors.

The meeting was arranged by State Police Chaplain Mark Rosenberg and was attended by top brass from the Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Disney World Security, Orange, Osceola and Polk County Sheriff’s offices, Orlando Police Department, Fire Rescue agencies from Orange, Osceola and Polk Counties, as well as the city of Orlando. Representatives of the Jewish community included Dovie Katz of Chesed Shel Emes of Florida as well as Dr. Yossi Schenker MD, Medical Director and Chief Medical Officer Hatzalah Orlando, Joshua Hartman, ALS Supervisor Chevra Hatzalah, and Hatzalah Orlando Supervisor Dovid Goldwasser

Hatzalah leaders expressed their appreciation to Chaplain Rosenberg and the FHP for organizing this important gathering and say that meetings like this have proven invaluable in strengthening the collaboration and lines of communication between the local agencies and the community.

Hatzalah Orlando, under the leadership of Hatzalah South Florida, has a trained and experienced team of Florida licensed paramedics and EMTs strategically positioned throughout the resort areas for a professional and quick response. The Hatzalah Orlando Emergency Number is: 407-307-3600.

