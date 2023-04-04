NJ Jewish Leaders Present Gov. Murphy with Matzah, Thank Him for Support [PHOTOS]





A delegation of Jewish leaders from New Jersey met with Governor Phil Murphy to present matzah ahead of Pesach and to thank him for his unwavering support of the Jewish community.

Included in the delegation were:

Yosef Heineman, President, BMG

Rabbi Abe Friedman, law enforcement chaplain and personal advisor to the governor

Lakewood Committeeman Meir Lichtenstein

Lakewood Deputy Mayor Menashe Miller

Vice President of Operations at BMG, Moshe Gleiberman

Director Agudath Israel, New Jersey Avi Schnall

