NJ Jewish Leaders Present Gov. Murphy with Matzah, Thank Him for Support [PHOTOS]

A delegation of Jewish leaders from New Jersey met with Governor Phil Murphy to present matzah ahead of Pesach and to thank him for his unwavering support of the Jewish community.
Included in the delegation were:
Yosef Heineman, President, BMG
Rabbi Abe Friedman, law enforcement chaplain and personal advisor to the governor
Lakewood Committeeman Meir Lichtenstein
Lakewood Deputy Mayor Menashe Miller
Vice President of Operations at BMG, Moshe Gleiberman
Director Agudath Israel, New Jersey Avi Schnall
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
this is same guy who closed down all of the jewish mosdos during covid? just checking…