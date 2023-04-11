FLATBUSH: Person Shot On East 34th And Avenue K





The NYPD was investigating after a person was shot in Flatbush, Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 4:30PM, on East 34th Street between Avenue K and Avenue L. Flatbush Hatzolah Paramedics treated the victim, a middle aged African American male, who suffered from a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was rushed to Kings County Hospital in serious condition.

No suspects were taken into custody, and a motive was not known.

