PHOTOS: Yom HaShoah Memorial Ceremony Held At Yad Vashem In Jerusalem





On Monday, April 17th, Israel’s national Holocaust memorial and museum, Yad Vashem, held a ceremony to mark the annual Holocaust Martyrs’ and Heroes’ Remembrance Day. This year’s Yom HaShoah is dedicated to “Jewish Resistance during the Holocaust.” The day of commemoration will last through Tuesday, marking the day when the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising began.

The opening ceremony took place at Yad Vashem’s Warsaw Ghetto Square on Jerusalem’s Mount of Remembrance. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog spoke at the event, which was also attended by Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran’s last Shah.

President Herzog called for unity within the Jewish society and emphasized the importance of always remembering the horrors of the “Nazi monster.” He also stressed that even amid strong disagreements about political or religious issues, Israelis should “never compare” their opponents to the Nazis.

Prime Minister Netanyahu praised Holocaust survivors who “chose light” and the Jewish victory which resulted in a “free and democratic” country, the Jewish state. He also warned against the calls to destroy the Jewish people, which he said now “come from the horror regime in Tehran,” adding that Israel is fighting against any Iranian nuclear deal.

According to Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics, at the end of 2022, there were 15.3 million Jews around the world, with seven million of them living in Israel, which amounts to 46 percent. The second biggest diaspora outside Israel is in the United States with six million Jews.

“On the eve of Holocaust Martyrs’ and Heroes’ Remembrance Day 2023, there are 147,199 Holocaust survivors and victims of anti-Semitic acts perpetrated during the Holocaust living in Israel,” the Bureau’s report said.

The report also highlights that before World War II, the global Jewish population was 16.6 million with only 449,000 of them living in Israel.

The ceremony comes as Israel and the world continue to grapple with the aftermath of the Holocaust and the ongoing threat of anti-Semitism. On this day of remembrance, Israel honors the memory of those who perished and the bravery of those who fought back against the Nazi regime, while also recognizing the continued need to combat anti-Semitism in all its forms.

Photos Via Michael Katz

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)