Trump Unleashes Fury on Elon Musk for Admitting to Voting for Biden: ‘He Said He Voted for Me!’





Former President Trump has launched a scathing attack on billionaire Elon Musk, accusing him of lying about voting for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. In a post on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday morning, Trump also accused Musk of benefiting from government subsidies.

The attack came in response to an interview that Musk gave to Fox News’s Tucker Carlson on Monday evening, in which the Tesla CEO revealed that he had voted for Biden, despite not being a big fan of the President. Musk also outlined his vision for what kind of person should be president.

“I didn’t vote for Donald Trump. I actually voted for Biden. Not saying I’m a huge fan of Biden because I would think that would probably be inaccurate…. But, you know, we have difficult choices to make in these presidential elections. It’s not, I would prefer, frankly, that we put someone in, just a normal person as president. A normal person with common sense and whose values are smack in the middle of the country. You know, just, you know, sort of the normal distribution.”

Trump was unconvinced by Musk’s claims, stating on Truth Social: “I don’t believe Elon Musk voted for Biden, not for a minute! He told me that he voted for me, but who knows about that, and who cares?” Trump went on to accuse Musk of trying to curry favor with the Biden administration in order to secure government subsidies for his various companies, including Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Company.

“His space company, car company, battery company, tunnel company, and even Twitter, which was illegally controlled by the FBI, need government HELP & SUBSIDIES. HE IS JUST ‘MENDING FENCES!'” Trump wrote.

