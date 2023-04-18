WATCH: Senate Leader McConnell Praises Liberal Feinstein As “Titanic Figure” And “Stateswoman”





Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell praised Senator Dianne Feinstein as a “titanic figure” while criticizing the attempts to replace her as a Judiciary Committee member. The 89-year-old Feinstein was diagnosed with shingles in February and has been recovering at home in California. Last week, she released a statement saying that she was unable to return to the Senate due to complications related to her diagnosis, but promised to continue working from home until she was cleared to travel.

Feinstein requested that another Democratic senator temporarily take her place on the Judiciary Committee to prevent any delays in the committee’s important work. However, McConnell opposed this idea, citing the need for all committee members to be present.

In a floor speech on Tuesday, McConnell expressed his opposition to the idea of replacing Feinstein and praised her as a “titanic figure” and a “stateswoman.” However, he criticized the Democrats’ attempts to push through their “worst nominees,” which he claimed were so extreme and unqualified that they could not win a single Republican vote in Committee.

“Senate Republicans will not take part in sidelining a temporary absent colleague off a committee just so Democrats can force through their very worst nominees,” concluded McConnell.

