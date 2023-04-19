Iranian President Threatens to Obliterate Tel Aviv and Haifa at the Slightest Provocation





Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has threatened to destroy Haifa and Tel Aviv, in a speech delivered during the country’s National Army Day parade. The timing of the speech coincided with Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day.

According to an English language translation of his speech posted on his office’s web page, Raisi said that “the slightest mistake against our country will be responded with a harsh response and will be accompanied by the destruction of Haifa and Tel Aviv.” He also suggested that the “enemies of the Islamic Revolution, especially the Zionist Regime, have received the message of the power of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Raisi used the speech to call on US forces to leave the Middle East, arguing that “extra-regional forces, especially American forces, should leave the region as soon as possible because they threaten the security of the region and have not and will not provide security for the nations of the region.” He emphasized that it was the forces of the Islamic Republic that provided stability to the region.

The speech comes amid growing tensions between Israel and Iran, with the IDF having recently struck at Iranian-based targets and Tehran being accused of being behind the rocket fire by Hamas against Israel’s southern and northern borders earlier this month.

The security cabinet of Israel, in an unusual move, met on Holocaust Remembrance Day and discussed threats against Israel from the north, according to KAN.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)