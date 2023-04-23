United Flight From NY To Israel Forced To Turn Around After 3 Hours Due To Unruly Passenger





Wild scenes played out on board a United Airlines flight from New York to Israel when a passenger from the latter country got into a fight with the crew.

The flight, which took off late motzei shabbos, was forced to return to New York just three hours into the flight due to the disruptive passenger.

Once back in the New York, the passenger was forcibly removed from the aircraft, but it was too late to take off again for Israel. The passengers were provided new tickets for a flight on Sunday.

It isn’t yet clear what the passenger did to create such a tumult, with further information expected to be revealed by the airline in the coming days.

For now, United said in a statement that “safety on the flight comes above all else.”

Meanwhile, Ynet reported the following update:

“An eyewitness, Sholomit, another Israeli on the flight said the passenger wanted to use the bathroom and since none was available he sat down in a seat assigned to crew members only. A flight attendant raised his voice at him and the passenger responded in kind.

“Crew members told him that if he did not return to his seat, the plane would be turned back to New York,” the eyewitness said adding that his response was ridicule and that he did not believe their threats. She said the rest of the passengers were surprised to see that the plane had changed course and was returning to the U.S. “No one bothered to inform us,” she said. “We just noticed it on the map showing our flight path and when we landed, we saw the police waiting for the plane.”

(YWN World Headquarters- NYC)