POLL: Staggering 70% of Americans Do Not Want Biden To Run Again





As President Joe Biden edges closer to announcing his reelection bid, a new poll from NBC News reveals that 70 percent of Americans do not want him to run for a second term. Only 26 percent of those polled said they want the 80-year-old president to pursue a second term.

Of those who do not want Biden to run, 69 percent cite his age as a reason why, with 48 percent calling it a “major” reason. The poll also shows Biden facing a steep uphill climb in a general election, with only 41 percent of Americans planning to vote for him in 2024, compared to 47 percent who say they will back the Republican nominee.

Despite these numbers, there is a silver lining for the incumbent president. The poll shows that 38 percent of Americans have a positive view of Joe Biden, compared to 48 percent who have a negative view. This is a significantly better rating than that of former President Donald Trump, about whom just 34 percent of Americans hold a positive view, compared to 53 percent who have a negative view.

However, with the news that the president will announce his reelection bid on Tuesday, it appears that a Biden run is on the verge of becoming official. The poll results indicate that the president faces a tough road ahead, with a significant number of Americans calling for him to step down.

The poll was conducted just as Biden marked his 100th day in office, and it highlights the challenges he will face as he attempts to secure a second term. With his popularity ratings in the negative, the president will have to work hard to convince the American people that he is the right candidate for the job.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)