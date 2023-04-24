ANOTHER NETWORK BOMBSHELL: Don Lemon Terminated From CNN





Don Lemon was terminated from his anchor role at CNN, he announced Monday.

The news comes after Variety published a story earlier this month on allegations that he mistreated his female colleagues over the course of his career there. And earlier this year, he faced backlash over widely criticized comments he made on-air.

Lemon announced the news on Twitter, saying he was informed by his agent that he was being terminated.

“I am stunned,” Lemon wrote. “After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly.”

CNN CEO Chris Licht said that the network and Lemon have “parted ways,” according to a memo posted on CNN’s official communications Twitter account.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)