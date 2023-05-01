IDF Officer Ousted After Attending “Million-Man March” In Uniform





An IDF major was dismissed from his post after taking part in the “Million-Man March” in support of the judicial reform on Thursday in uniform.

Participating in protests in uniform is forbidden by the IDF. The incident is the first known case of someone violating the order in the protests in recent months against or for the Netanyahu government.

The officer attended the protest armed and in uniform and carried a stretcher as part of a performance.

On Friday, he was summoned to a meeting with his superiors, admitted his mistake and expressed regret for his actions. Nonetheless, he was sentenced to a 25-day suspended jail sentence and dismissed from his position.

He will be transferred to a non-command position.

