WATCH: Secretary of State Blinken Lied “BOLDFACED” To Congress As Emails Surface Of Hunter Biden Communications





Republican Senator Ron Johnson from Wisconsin has accused Secretary of State Antony Blinken of lying to Congress about his contact with Hunter Biden and more. During an appearance on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures, Johnson alleged that Blinken had lied during a voluntary 2020 interview to secure his current position in the government.

Johnson told host Maria Bartiromo that Blinken lied “boldface” to Congress, including about not emailing Hunter Biden, and suggested that Blinken may have told other lies. Johnson further claimed that Blinken’s wife had contact with Hunter Biden while she was an employee at the State Department, using her private email address as a conduit between her husband and Hunter Biden.

“What is interesting, Maria [Bartiromo], and here’s a little news for you. Antony Blinken finally did come in and sit down for a voluntary transcribed interview in December of 2020 because he wanted to be Secretary of State. And now, because of more information that’s come out, we know that he lied boldface to Congress about never emailing Hunter Biden. My guess is he told a bunch of other lies that hopefully we’ll be able to bring him and his wife back in, tell them to preserve their records. You cannot trust Joe Biden. You cannot trust Hunter Biden. You can’t trust the Biden family. You can’t trust so many of the people that they have surrounded themselves with.

“es, he did. He said he did not email Hunter Biden, and now we have those emails. We also know that his wife, using her private email address when she was a[n] employee of the State Department, was basically a conduit between her husband and Hunter Biden as well. So, again, I think there’s so much more to uncover here. There’s so much more investigation. He needs to be subpoenaed. I don’t have subpoena power. He got to come in just voluntarily. If he wants to proclaim his innocence, I doubt he’ll do that, but he must and she must preserve their records, their personal emails. When you get to the bottom of this, we need to show how corrupt these individuals are.”

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich also appeared on the show and supported Johnson’s statements. He went on to describe Blinken’s actions as extreme corruption that he believed is unsurpassed in US history.

“If you told the Senate, ‘No, I never communicated with Hunter Biden,’ And then it turns out not only did you communicate, but using your wife as a cutout, she was communicating. This is, I mean, this is such blatant dishonesty, that it’s, it’s staggering, and I don’t know of any American presidency that rivals the Biden presidency for just sheer corruption and dishonesty,” Gingrich said. “And I think, at some point, the country’s going to respond to that.”

Johnson has called for further investigation into the matter, stating that there is much more to uncover here. The accusations against Blinken come as Republicans continue to focus on Hunter Biden’s business dealings and their alleged connections to his father, President Joe Biden.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)