WATCH: McCarthy Slams Russian Reporter: ‘I Don’t Support Your Killing of Children’





House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) stood firm against a Russian reporter’s question about his past statements regarding unlimited military aid to Ukraine during a press conference in Israel on Monday. The reporter asked if McCarthy’s position on aid to Ukraine had changed and if he believed the US would change its policy regarding sending weaponry to the country.

“We know that you don’t support the current unlimited and uncontrolled supplies of weaponry and aid to Ukraine. So can you comment? Is it possible, if in the near future the U.S. policy regarding sending weaponry to Ukraine will change?” asked the Russian reporter.

McCarthy quickly corrected the reporter’s assertion that he did not support aid to Ukraine, saying, “I vote for aid for Ukraine.” He went on to clarify that he supported aid for Ukraine but did not support what he believed was Russia’s role in the country’s conflict. “I do not support your killing of the children either,” McCarthy stated, adding that he believed Russia should withdraw from the region.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)