Near Beitar Illit: Arab Who Attacks IDF Soldiers Is Shot And Neutralized





IDF soldiers shot and neutralized an Arab who began attacking them at a security checkpoint near the village of al-Khader, close to Beitar Illit on Wednesday.

In the course of a security inspection at the junction, the Arab got out of his vehicle and began physically attacking soldiers.

The soldiers fired in the air as a warning and then shot the Arab in the lower half of his body, neutralizing him.

According to reports, the Arab is a resident of al-Khader and is well-known as an instigator of nationalist violence, including throwing stones and Molotov cocktails.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)