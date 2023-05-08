Energy Minister: “Kosher Electricity Opponents Change Their Claims Like Their Socks”





Opponents of the Netanyahu government have a knee-jerk reaction to anything it does, especially if it’s related to Chareidim and/or religion.

As would be expected, the “kosher electricity” plan was no exception, with opposition politicians using it as a way to incite against Chareidim, claiming that the costs of the “kosher electricity” project will come out of the secular sector’s pockets. The fact that the government published a detailed outline, explaining that the kosher electricity plan is part of a national electricity storage plan that will benefit all Israeli residents and will not raise prices, failed to deter their claims.

In an interview with Galei Yisrael on Monday, Energy Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) said: “Opponents of the government change their claims against the ‘kosher electricity’ like they change their socks. At first, they said that it will raise electricity bills for the general public – a lie.”

“After that, they said it would negatively affect competition – a lie. After that, they talked about the cost of building the facility [in Bnei Brak] – a lie.”

The Bnei Brak facility, which will serve as a pilot for a national electricity storage infrastructure, will be sold to the private sector by the Israel Electric Company within three years.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)