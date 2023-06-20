TRUMP ON FOX: I Won By A Lot In 2020; Those Were Newspapers, Not Classified Docs





Donald Trump sat for an interview with Fox News host Bret Baier at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, in what turned out to be a fascinating and wide-ranging discussion about various topics related to his presidency and aspirations to recapture the White House in 2024.

Below are some of the more interesting snippets of the first portion of the interview, which aired on Monday night. The second portion is scheduled for broadcast on Tuesday evening.

TRUMP: First of all, I won in 2020 by alot. Let’s get that straight.

BAIER: “According to the indictment, […] you were recorded saying that had a document detailing a plan of attack on another county […] the Iran attack plan. Do you remember that?”

TRUMP: “Ready? It wasn’t a document. I had lots of paper. I had copies of newspaper articles.”

TRUMP: “The only way NARA could ever get this stuff, this back, would be ‘please, please, please, could we have it back?” […]

BAIER: “Why not just hand them over then?”

TRUMP: “Because I had boxes, I want to go through the boxes and get all my personal things out. I don’t want to hand that over to NARA yet, and I was very busy as you’ve sort of seen.”

