REVEALED: Ehud Barak Agreed To Cede Parts Of Jerusalem’s Old City, Har HaBayis





Ehud Barak agreed to give up Israeli sovereignty in parts of the Old City of Jerusalem and Har Bayis during his term as prime minister, the Israel State Archives revealed for the first time on Sunday, Ynet reported.

The agreement was in an official Israeli response to a proposal by the Clinton administration in 2000.

In its response, Israel demanded to retain only 8% of Yehudah and Shomron (which included 80% of the Jewish residents) and only 2% of the Gaza Strip.

Barak also relinquished a demand for Palestinian sovereignty to include only Arab-majority areas near the Old City.

Israel requested that various mekomos kedoshim remain under its control, including the city of Chevron, Kever Rochel, and Kever Yosef, but the request was rejected by Clinton’s negotiation team.

