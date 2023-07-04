DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: Armed Civilian In Tel Aviv Stops Terrorist Dead In His Tracks





In what is the latest instance of an armed civilian stopping a threat dead in its tracks, an armed civilian in Tel Aviv shot and killed the terrorist who rammed and stabbed pedestrians Tuesday morning.

The terror attack was caught on security footage, and as can be seen below, the animal who carried it out was dead within a minute, thanks to a passerby packing heat. It is important to note that the terrorist would have likely injured many more people had the armed civilian not stepped in.

In a world where the debate over gun ownership and concealed carry rages, it is necessary to look at real-life examples of whether armed civilians is indeed a positive thing – and today’s events are a perfect illustration of it.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir at the scene says the armed man who shot dead the terrorist in Tel Aviv is further proof of the importance of arms-bearing civilians.

“I call on those who meet the requirements – carry firearms with you.”

Disclaimer: Some viewers may find the below video of the terror attack disturbing.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)