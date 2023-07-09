TRAFFIC ALERT: Palisades Parkway Shut Due To Major Flooding [4:20PM ET]





Parts of the Palisades Interstate Parkway are currently shut due to extreme flooding.

Rabbi Berish Freilach, Senior Clergy to the NY State Police confirmed to YWN that the highway is closed in both directions at Exit 15 at around 4:00PM.

Tens of thousands of people in the Catskills would normally be using the highway to head towards NYC today, and drivers are being urged to use alternate routes.

There are reports of a NY State Trooper vehicle submerged underwater, and additional reports of mud and rock slides in the area of Stony Point.

New York State Police Troop F are asking the public to avoid the Palisades Interstate Parkway due to heavy flooding. Numerous roadways consisting of State Route 9W and Palisades Interstate Parkway are experiencing heavy flooding and washouts. The Palisades Parkway Northbound is closed from exit 14 to Long Mountain Traffic circle. Please Avoid The Area!!!

As YWN warned earlier, the entire area remains under a severe flood watch.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)