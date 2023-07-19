MASSIVE OUTAGE: WhatsApp Goes Down For Users Around the Globe





Popular messaging app WhatsApp suffered a massive outage on Wednesday afternoon.

Users across the world reported having issues establishing any connection, thus they were unable to send or receive messages. WhatsApp status were also not working.

Around 45 minutes later, Meta Platforms said it had restored WhatsApp connectivity issues after thousands of users globally reported problems accessing the messaging app on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

“We’re back, happy chatting!” the Whatsapp Twitter account posted in a tweet.

The company had earlier said it was experiencing disruptions “receiving incoming messages and message delivery on Whatsapp,” according to Meta’s status dashboard.

