New Heimish NJUCare Medical Facility Opens In Roselle Park [PHOTOS]





A new heimish-owned urgent care has opened in Roselle Park, NJ, to service the region with exemplary urgent and primary care, employing highly experienced and empathetic medical professionals coupled with cutting-edge technology to provide the highest levels of care possible.

Located at 141 Chestnut Street in Roselle Park, NJUCare is under the medical direction of Dr. Sekuleo Gathers, MD, an emergency medicine physician with more than 20 years of experience. Alongside Dr. Gathers are a roster of nurse practitioners and other medical personnel, including Chana Tapler, a family nurse practitioner who is in the office Monday through Thursday from 10 AM to 3 PM.

The facility, which welcomes walk-ins, provides a full range of services, from wellness checkups to vaccinations to X-Rays and complete physical exams.

Specifically geared to best benefit the frum community in the Roselle Park region, NJUCare is open to suggestions for how it could complement its already existing services and protocols to best benefit those who rely on it.

The inauguration of this medical facility signifies more than just a customary grand opening of an urgent care center. It symbolizes a profound commitment to the local community, aiming to establish a personalized approach to healthcare that fosters a strong doctor-patient relationship for the betterment of all residents’ well-being.

The facility can be reached by calling 908-280-9600.

PHOTOS BELOW OF KVIAS MEZUZAH ATTENDED BY ALL RABBONIM IN LINDEN AND SURROUNDING AREAS

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)