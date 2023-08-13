WHAT A SURPRISE! Supreme Court Rejects Petition Against Hayut’s Conflict Of Interest





Israel’s Supreme Court on Sunday rejected the Lavi Association’s petition to disqualify Supreme Court President Esther Hayut from participating in the panel that will deliberate the Reasonabless Law due to her obvious conflict of interest after she publicly slammed the law in a speech in January.

The decision states that the reason for rejecting the petition is that the Lavi organization is not a party to the deliberation.

In response, the Lavi Association stated: “The Supreme Court President’s motive to head the panel that will deliberate the petitions against the Reasonableness Law is bright and clear. The rejection of the petition on technical grounds does not add to the respect of the Supreme Court.”

The petition filed by the association against Hayut stated, among other things, that “any other judge who would have expressed firm and public positions on this or that issue would have been disqualified from sitting in the court on the same issue. It is unfathomable to accept double standards and such obvious conflicts of interest just because the person in question is the president of the Supreme Court.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)