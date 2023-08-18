TEHILLIM: Two Special Needs Boys Missing In Sam’s Point In The Catskills [UPDATED 3:30AM]





UPDATE 3:30AM: The search is continuing for two missing special needs boys, both around 20 years old, who went missing in Sam’s Point / Ice Cave Mountain. They were last seen at around 5:00PM Thursday afternoon.

Around 200 volunteers from Hatzolah, Chaveirim and other organizations are assisting the NY State Forest Rangers and NY State Police in the search.

Hatzolah has deployed dozens of ATV’s in the forest, with the NY State Police utilizing K-9 dogs. Catskills Hatzolah has launched their infrared-equipped drone, which can spot anything emitting heat, as well as other search and rescue technology.

The terrain in the area is dangerous, and the area is under severe fog, with visibility very bad. a heavy rain storm is expected to pass through the area at around 4:00AM.

Family members tell Catskill Scoop that the names for Tehillim are Yehuda ben Chaya Gittel and Yoel ben Hudis Shaidel.

