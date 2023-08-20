IDF Suspends Senior Navy Reservist In Wake Of Protest Against Gov’t





Israel’s Navy suspended the service of a rear admiral who announced that he was ending his volunteer duty in protest of the right-wing government, the IDF spokesperson announced on Thursday.

The status of a second senior reservist who also ended his service in protest of the government is under review.

Both men, who are active in the left-wing protests, served as heads of the Navy’s operational headquarters. However, since they are past the age of compulsory reserve duty, their service was voluntary.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)