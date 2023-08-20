WILLIAMSBURG: Massive 5-Alarm Inferno Engulfs 9 Stores In Flames [VIDEOS]





Dozens of FDNY firefighters are at the scene of a fast-moving fire in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. The fire was apparently sparked at “Grill On Lee” at Lee Avenue and Williamsburg Street East.

The fire started at around 12:00 PM and quickly escalated to a four alarm response as the blaze spread to additional stores. By 1:15 PM the blaze was declared a five alarm inferno, with 9 stores fully engulfed in flames.

There has been a massive response from Williamsburg Hatzolah, though no civilian injuries were immediately reported. One firefighter has been injured, though his condition is unknown.

The NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene advises avoiding smoke exposure from structural fires by closing windows while indoors and reducing outdoor activity where smoke is present. People with heart or breathing conditions such as asthma may be more sensitive and should seek immediate medical attention if they experience a worsening of their condition, shortness of breath, or chest pains.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)