KANOY OR CRAZY? Chareidim Slash Bus Tires, Spray Paint Messages Over Pictures Of Women

Radical chareidi extremists have struck again in the heart of Yerushalayim, with a group of the zealots puncturing the wheels of Egged buses and spray-painting them with messages reading, “Enough with the non-tznius pictures.”
All this over modest photos of women on the busses.
Israeli police are investigating the incident, which is now the second such occurrence in the last two weeks. Authorities reportedly have surveillance footage of the suspects and are expected to bring charges against them.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Definitely crazy!
5 years in jail should be enough to bring some law & order.
Neither one, these filthy rabies-infected sewer rats are gangsters and criminals, who need to be behind bars.
To paraphrase Barry Goldwater: In your heart, you know they’re right!
And there you have it. No need wonder why Mashiach isn’t here yet. Of course they should be charged or else people will keep doing this hurtful and hateful stuff. Then one wonders why people go off the derech.
Crazy? For sure. Kanoi, no way, just the opposite עושה מעשה זמרי ומבקש שכר כפינחס.