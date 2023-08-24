TEFILLOS: HaGaon HaRav Moshe Tzadka Is Hospitalized





HaGaon HaRav Moshe Tzadka, the Rosh Yeshivah of Yeshivas Porat Yosef, was evacuated to Shaare Tzedek Hospital on Thursday morning.

The Rosh Yeshivah, 88, was hospitalized on the advice of his doctors after feeling unwell for several days.

Fervent tefillos were held at Yeshivas Porat Yosef and other yeshivos. HaRav Tzadka, the oldest son of the previous Rosh Yeshivah, HaGaon HaRav Yehudah Tzadka, z’tl, took over his father’s position over 30 years ago and is a leading Rosh Yeshivah in the Sephardi Torah world.

The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of רבי משה בן פהימה b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)