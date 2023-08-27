Frum Community Attends Cruz Fundraiser Held In Lawrence NY [VIDEO & PHOTOS]





A fundraiser organized by NORPAC on behalf of Senator Ted Cruz brought several dozen donors to the home of philanthropists Trudy and Stanley Stern in Lawrence, NY, on Friday morning. Cruz, a champion of Israel in the Senate and a staunch advocate for religious rights in the U.S. and across the world, is facing a stiff challenge from Congressman Colin Allred, a J Street-supported candidate with strong financial backing.

The fundraiser was partially organized and promoted by community activist and Ted Cruz supporter Ushi Teitelbaum.

Among Cruz’s many pro-Israel accomplishments has been his consistent support of more than $3 billion in Security Aid each year to Israel, as well as additional joint funding to further boost US-Israel ties. For example, in 2020 he co-authored legislation for a $12 million appropriation in the Phase 4 / CARES 2 bill to enhance partnerships between companies in the United States and Israel to develop innovative medical projects aimed at detecting, treating, and curing COVID-19.

In 2021, Cruz introduced a resolution supporting the US sale of $735 million in weapons to Israel while the country was facing a barrage of rockets launched by Hamas from the Gaza Strip.

In May of this year, Sen. Cruz, member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued the following statement after Israeli strikes in response to rocket fire led by Palestinian Islamic Jihad: “Israel has taken necessary action against terrorist leaders in the Gaza Strip to protect its citizens and maintain national security. Such Iran-controlled terrorists pose a direct threat not only to Israel but also to the safety and security of the American people.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)