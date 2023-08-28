BIG APPLE CHAOS: Protesters Clash Outside Gracie Mansion Over Growing Migrant Crisis





Tensions flared as protesters from opposing sides of the migrant dispute clashed outside Gracie Mansion on Sunday, as a large police presence worked to maintain order.

Amid the extraordinary migrant crisis gripping the city, over 100 demonstrators gathered on the Upper East Side, engaging in heated exchanges and even physical altercations. The rally was marked by passionate voices both criticizing and supporting City Hall’s handling of the migrant crisis, resulting in a chaotic scene.

Among the crowd, a Trump supporter shouted, “No migrants on Long Island!” outside the residence of Mayor Eric Adams. The sentiment of others resonated with cries of “Americans over migrants!” Anti-asylum seeker protesters brandished signs warning of “unvetted migrants” and voiced concerns about the threat to public safety.

Approximately two dozen counter-protesters were also present, vehemently opposing the anti-asylum seeker group. Their passionate response included chants targeting the New York Police Department and allegations of white supremacy.

The clash unfolded against the backdrop of an unprecedented influx of around 100,000 migrants from the southern U.S. border into New York City. The surge has prompted Mayor Adams to establish over 200 emergency shelters to accommodate the migrants. However, the move has generated concerns and frustration among locals who fear potential consequences and tensions arising from the situation.

Amid the passionate throng outside Gracie Mansion was Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels and a former mayoral candidate. Sliwa was among those arrested during the demonstration. In a symbolic gesture, Sliwa drew parallels between himself and Mahatma Gandhi, contrasting his actions with Mayor Adams, who has previously compared himself to Gandhi.

“These migrants have jumped the queue,” Sliwa told the crowd, criticizing the preferential treatment that some migrants receive compared to Americans. He pointed out the resources provided to migrants, emphasizing that such conditions might incentivize further migration.

Sunday’s events marked Sliwa’s third arrest in under two weeks while protesting migrant-related sites.

