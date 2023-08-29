GINGRICH: Obama Runs The Biden Administration [SEE THE VIDEO]





Newt Gingrich, former Speaker of the House, has put forth a theory positing that former President Barack Obama wields considerable influence within the Biden administration, leading some to question the extent of President Joe Biden’s leadership role.

Gingrich’s remarks were delivered as part of his critique of President Biden’s actions and his observations on the treatment of former President Donald Trump following his fourth indictment last week.

Addressing Biden’s performance, Gingrich expressed concerns about his cognitive abilities, stating, “Well, he’s clearly cognitively disadvantaged.” He cited an incident where Biden inaccurately recounted a story during his visit to Maui, attempting to empathize with individuals affected by a fire. Gingrich noted that such incidents raise doubts about Biden’s capacity to be an effective commander-in-chief.

Gingrich continued, “He’s not cognitively capable. He’s not in touch with reality. I personally think Obama runs the administration.” He asserted that Biden’s actions and decisions are largely influenced by figures associated with Obama’s tenure. “I don’t think Biden does. And I think everything they do that’s smart comes from Obama’s acolytes,” Gingrich claimed.

Describing Biden as a relatively passive figure, Gingrich likened his role to someone who “floats along” rather than taking an active leadership stance. Gingrich also positioned Biden’s significance within a broader context, characterizing him as the least influential of three notable figures. “But I also think it’s important to understand Biden is the tip of the iceberg. The real corruption is Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama — and Joe Biden is the smallest of the three players,” Gingrich asserted.

Gingrich further articulated that this conjectured influence could be linked to a fear of Donald Trump’s potential impact. “They’re so terrified of Donald Trump,” he remarked. He delved into his perception of a broader web of corruption, indicating that he has delved deeper into the subject and has become increasingly taken aback by the scale of corruption within the system.

(YWN World headquarters – NYC)