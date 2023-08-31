GOOD NEWS: Reynoso And Yeger Present Hatzolah With Whopping $1.4 Million For FIVE New Ambulances [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]





Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso today announced $575,000 in capital funding allocated to Hatzoloh Incorporated to buy two new all-electric ambulances, one to cover the Boro Park area and the other to cover the Williamsburg area. The FY24 capital funding allocation is the Borough President’s first to be publicly announced and will enable Hatzoloh Incorporated to meet the needs of the growing and aging population in Brooklyn.

“Growing up in Williamsburg, I saw firsthand how Hatzoloh enhances the health of entire neighborhoods,” said Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso. “In times of great need and urgency, Hatzoloh first responders are there to provide comfort and care, and with two new ambulances, their reach can grow even larger. This allocation is a mark of gratitude for the many lives touched and saved by Hatzoloh and the incredible volunteers who dedicate their time to the well-being of all.”

“I am grateful to Borough President Reynoso for his allocation of $575,000 to help Hatzalah purchase two all-electric ambulances,” said Councilman Kalman Yeger. “Along with my allocation of $885,000 for an additional three ambulances, our partnership is bringing $1.46 million for 5 new ambulances to our Brooklyn neighborhoods to expand Hatzalah’s lifesaving work. Hatzalah is renowned for its highly trained volunteers who immediately respond to a medical emergency, no matter who you are or where you’re from. Government partnership is necessary to maintain Hatzalah’s lifesaving capacity, which eases the burden on the city’s 911 system. This partnership is just a small part of how the Borough President and I are working together to grow our community.”

“Hatzalah is grateful to partner with the City of New York and the Borough President’s office to provide top-of-line emergency medical services throughout the City and beyond. Every ambulance provided to Hatzalah is utilized in our life-saving work. The Borough President recognizes this and wants to continue to be a key participant and partner in our work. We are appreciative and grateful,” said Yehiel Kalish, CEO of Hatzoloh Incorporated.