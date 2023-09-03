STUNNING: Private Investigator Caught Spying On Jewish Homes Over Shabbos

In a stunning incident that comes less than a week after the approval of Jackson Township’s deal to settle the New Jersey Attorney General’s lawsuit over anti-Orthodox Jewish discrimination, a group of Jackson residents hired a private investigator to stake out a home where Orthodox Jewish worshippers were legally holding prayers, Lakewood Alerts reported.
The disturbing scene unfolded this past Shabbos, September 2nd, at a home in the S. New Prospect area of Jackson. The private investigator – identified by Lakewood Alerts as Rich Coombs of Lemieux & Associates – sat in a vehicle outside the home for hours, snapping photos of worshippers entering and exiting the residence.
Lakewood Alerts has conclusively confirmed that the private investigator was hired by local residents, and was not employed by Jackson Township, which was accused of spying on homes where legal worshipping was taking place in the lawsuit it has just settled.
The incident is incredibly shocking, as it comes on the heels of Jackson Township settling with both the federal Justice Department and the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office over similar allegations.
Additionally, this weekend’s spying is particularly troubling as it comes against the backdrop of a worrying increase in anti-Semitic attacks in New Jersey and across the country. Aside from the patently hateful act of spying on a religious gathering, this incident served only to increase fear and concerns for their safety among Jackson’s Orthodox Jewish population.
It will be interesting to see whether this revelation will spark a new investigation by the New Jersey Attorney General into anti-Orthodox Jewish hate that is clearly still rampant in Jackson Township.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
buy all the homes of the Gentiles an then turn and sell it to ……..I can’t believe what I am reading or hearing
Machsheifis, Did anyone force the gentile to sell their home
Company website is interesting. A CEO that boasts about his “company values”, and a salesteam that appears to be all women under the age of 30.
I wonder how much the city-I mean the citizen who of course never chatted with anyone official- paid for this nonsense.
Hashem is doing with us a tremendous Chessed. Imagine we found out about this after Yom Kippur and then we start davening to Hashem, it will require a lot of prayers to get Hashem to intervene.
Baruch Hashem we found out now, because now if we daven before Yom Kippur, it will require from us much less prayer and Hashem will help us asap because before Yom Kippur Hashem answers and helps very quickly.