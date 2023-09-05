Over 50 Eritrean Migrants Detained Following Violent Clashes in Tel Aviv





More than 50 Eritrean asylum seekers suspected of participating in the violent clashes that occurred in Tel Aviv over the weekend have been placed under administrative detention on Monday and Tuesday. The decision for their detention reportedly came from National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

Following questioning by the Population, Immigration and Border Authority (PIBA), 53 individuals believed to be involved in the clashes were transferred to Givon Prison in Ramle, where they will be held for a minimum of four days.

The clashes, which transpired in south Tel Aviv on Saturday, resulted in over 170 people sustaining injuries, including both civilians and police officers. The confrontations spanned several hours and pitted migrant supporters against opponents of Eritrea’s government. In response to the unrest, law enforcement employed live fire tactics, leading to numerous hospitalizations, including police officers who were wounded while attempting to control the situation.

Reportedly, among the detainees, 14 were identified as supporters of the Eritrean regime, while 20 were confirmed opponents, with the remaining detainees being unaffiliated.

The suspects are scheduled to appear before a court to determine whether the custody period will be extended.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday that the government’s intention is not only to employ administrative detention but also to initiate deportation proceedings for those individuals found to be involved in the riots.

The incidents of violence erupted during a protest opposing an official Eritrean government event commemorating the 30th anniversary of President Isaias Afwerki’s rise to power. The supporters of the regime, identifiable by their red attire, were met by opponents clad in blue. The demonstrations escalated into a lengthy bout of violence that persisted for hours.